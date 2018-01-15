Gov Emmanuel sacks Akwa Ibom SSG, appoints Ekuwem as replacement
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has sacked the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Etekamba Umoren. Hide quoted text He appointed former National President of Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, as the new SSG. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh, announced this in a statement on Monday in […]
