Gov Emmanuel sacks commissioner

Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, has sacked his Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Udo Ekpenyong. The removal was announced in a statement issued on Friday in Uyo by the State Information and Strategy Commissioner, Charles Udoh. Udoh said that the removal was with immediate effect. The Information Commissioner noted that the governor had […]

Gov Emmanuel sacks commissioner

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

