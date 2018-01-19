Gov Ikpeazu, Contractor Strike Fresh Accord on Enyimba Stadium Project – THISDAY Newspapers
Gov Ikpeazu, Contractor Strike Fresh Accord on Enyimba Stadium Project
THISDAY Newspapers
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and the contractor handling Enyimba Stadium, Aba, Ebi Egbe, have struck a new deal that would see the arena completed in a matter of weeks. The governor early this week met with Egbe in his office in Umuahia where …
