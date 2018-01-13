Gov Ishaku carpets Emir Sanusi over claim of genocide against Fulani
Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, has lambasted the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, over his comment that the “genocide against Fulani,” by some political leaders especially in Taraba State was causing anxiety in the country. Hide quoted text Sanusi was quoted as saying: “The case of Taraba is particularly bad”. “In the recent […]
