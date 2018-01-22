Gov. Ishaku speaks on arming militia group in Taraba

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku has denied arming militia group to attack Fulani herdsmen in preparation for open grazing prohibition law. Ishaku, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Hon. Emmanuel Bello, denied allegations of having instructed the massacre of innocent citizens. Ishaku noted that he had on several occasions called […]

Gov. Ishaku speaks on arming militia group in Taraba

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

