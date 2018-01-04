Gov Okowa Raises Hope For Community Sports

Organisers of the Ifeanyi Okowa Annual Football Tournament have described the personal attendance of the Delta State Governor at the finals of the 2017 edition as a sure way of promoting community and grassroots sports development. Governor Okowa was accompanied by his wife, Edith Okowa, former chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Nduka Irabor […]

