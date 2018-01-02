GOV POLL: I’ll give Osun a worthy successor — Aregbesola

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo— Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has promised not to leave a vacuum at the end of his tenure, promising to provide a worthy successor.

He also described his two-term administration as a reign of unbroken people-centred government in the history of the state.

Aregbesola said this yesterday in his last New Year broadcast to the people of the state.

The Governor, in an address entitled: ‘Homerun with Honour and Dignity’, said his administration in the last seven years, strived to bring people-centred progressive governance to the state.

He said the evidence of progressive trend in governance are visible in his policies and programmes such as youth empowerment, care for vulnerable senior citizens and women empowerment, agriculture development among others.

According to him, these programmes have subsequently transformed Osun and projected it positively beyond what was on ground pre-Aregbesola’s regime.

The Governor disclosed that his administration would bequeath a befitting successor, who is capable of continuing where his own government will end by November this year.

He said: “We support the democratic expression of grievances through peaceful protests and other legitimate means.

“Nevertheless, all form of social agitation, be it economic, political or social, must not be done to the detriment of others. We have the mandate and strong intention to protect the right of others to life, liberty, pursuit of happiness and go about their lawful duties without molestation, let or hindrance.

“This is the last New Year message our administration will pass to you as our tenure will end on November 26. This is an election year in which our tenure will end and a successor must emerge. It is my solemn promise that we will not leave in a vacuum.

“In consultation with our leaders and the member of our great party, we will careful select and present to you a successor that belongs to our political tradition of progressive people oriented leadership, a person of integrity, who shares our aspirations and will take governance to the next level from where we stopped.

“I want you therefore to conduct yourselves with the same dignity and courage of Omoluabi – a people whose conscience and soul cannot be bought, that cannot be intimidated with guns and dogs and who stand firm behind the progressive rock of political leadership,” he said.

