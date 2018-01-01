Gov Ugwuanyi Urges Nigerians To Renew Faith In God
Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu On the occasion of New Year celebration, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has felicitated with the people of the state in particular and Nigerians in general, urging them to renew their faith in God and be committed to things that would promote peace, unity and progress. Governor Ugwuanyi in a New […]
The post Gov Ugwuanyi Urges Nigerians To Renew Faith In God appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
