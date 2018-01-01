Gov. Umahi to ensure re-election of Ebonyi legislators in state, NASS – Vanguard



Vanguard Gov. Umahi to ensure re-election of Ebonyi legislators in state, NASS

Vanguard

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi says he is ready to ensure the re-election of the state and federal lawmakers from Afikpo North and Ezza South Local Government Area of the state. Umahi. Umahi made the statement on Monday at Uburu, Ohaozara area of Ebonyi …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

