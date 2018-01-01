 Gov. Umahi to ensure re-election of Ebonyi legislators in state, NASS – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov. Umahi to ensure re-election of Ebonyi legislators in state, NASS – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Gov. Umahi to ensure re-election of Ebonyi legislators in state, NASS
Vanguard
Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi says he is ready to ensure the re-election of the state and federal lawmakers from Afikpo North and Ezza South Local Government Area of the state. Umahi. Umahi made the statement on Monday at Uburu, Ohaozara area of Ebonyi

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.