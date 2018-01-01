Gov. Umahi to ensure re-election of Ebonyi legislators in state, NASS

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi says he is ready to ensure the re-election of the state and federal lawmakers from Afikpo North and Ezza South Local Government Area of the state

Umahi made the statement on Monday at Uburu, Ohaozara area of Ebonyi when stakeholders from both councils paid him a homage, noting that the move was in the best interest of all.

According to the governor, there is no vacancy in state House of Assembly and National Assembly positions in both councils, as those aspiring for the positions should wait for 2023.

“I am a man of war and ready to war in ensuring that the present occupiers of the positions are re-elected in 2019.

“We all came together on the platform of divine mandate and would complete the mandates together.

“When we all finish our tenures, I will force the present occupiers to vacate the seats to ensure that other aspirants realise their ambitions.

“Those presently aspiring for the positions should prepare for us to be re-elected so that they would occupy such positions in 2023,” he said.

The governor pledged that his administration would construct a bridge to connect Ndibe Beach in Afikpo North with neigbouring Cross River.

“I am happy that the national assembly members from the area ensured that the project was captured in the 2018 national budget but if it is not implemented, we would construct it.

“We would also dualise the Abakaliki—Afikpo federal highway alongside that of Abakaliki-Enugu and construct tollgates on them,” he said.

He also promised to construct another 5km of internal ring roads in Ezza South because he was satisfied with the quality of the one already constructed in the area.

Mr Fidelis Ogodo, Chairman of Ezza South, thanked the governor for receiving them, pledging that he would continue receiving support from the various councils of the state.

“You have totally transformed the state within two years in office and we are optimistic that you would exceed all expectations on the completion of your eight years in office,” he said.

