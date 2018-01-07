 Gov. Wike reacts to death of notorious kidnapper, Don Wani | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov. Wike reacts to death of notorious kidnapper, Don Wani

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has commended security agencies for the death of Prince Igwedibia, popularly known as Don Wani who is allegedly responsible for the New Year attack in the State. The army confirmed the suspect was killed on Saturday in his hideout in Enugu. Reacting, the Rivers State Commissioner of Information and Communication, […]

Gov. Wike reacts to death of notorious kidnapper, Don Wani

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.