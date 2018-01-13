Gov. Wike sacks 3 LG Caretaker Committee Chairmen

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Saturday sacked the Caretaker Committee chairmen of Phalga, Obio/Akpor, and Ikwerre local government areas of the state. In a statement, the Governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu said the three caretaker committee chairmen were fired for collecting illegal revenues from companies. This comes months after Governor Wike warned public officials and agencies against collecting revenues illegally from residents and businesses.

