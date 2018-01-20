 Gov. Wike: Why I will win again in 2019 | Nigeria Today
Gov. Wike: Why I will win again in 2019

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated  that the electoral  prospects   of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state  have been enhanced following the outstanding performance of his administration. Speaking during a special appearance on Viewpoint, Rhythm FM Port Harcourt Phone-in Programme on Saturday, Governor Wike said that his projects and programmes rolled out across the state have made the PDP  more acceptable to the people. He said:

