‘Government has not done enough to harness Nigeria’s potential’

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo is the Senior Pastor of Trinity House and Lead Partner, SIAO Accounting. In this interview with SEYI JOHN SALAU, the chartered accountant-turned-minister calls on the government to let go of some of the institutions currently under its control, even as he urges President Muhammadu Buhari to get involved with governance and get first-hand information on the field rather than relying on second-hand information from aides. Excerpts:

The beginning of a new year and making resolutions often go hand-in-hand. Would you prefer people set New Year goals rather than make resolutions?

Setting goals or making New Year resolutions are both important for people at the start of a new year like this. It is good for people to set goals they want to achieve within a year. However, those goals must be measurable and should either be quarterly or monthly goals, so that at the end of each month or quarter you can analyze the goals and make adjustment where necessary. That is also why it is equally good to make resolutions because it is out of the goals that you set that you decide the things you do not want to do anymore. Oftentimes, you make a resolution of not wanting to repeat a bad habit within a certain period, which can be viewed as the goal you chose to achieve within that period.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) declared January 8 a national day of prayers and mourning for the nation and those affected in both southern Kaduna and Benue killings. This same declaration was made by CAN on January 7, 2017. In the face of incessant attacks in the country, do you think CAN is doing enough?

I think CAN should do more by engaging the government other than just declaring for prayers. CAN should speak with one voice on behalf of all Christians and state clearly the position of the church in Nigeria on the various attacks and killings by herdsmen. So many people have been killed, most especially in southern Kaduna. In spite of the 24-hour curfew, some people are still killing others with impunity.

Christians in most parts of southern Kaduna and the Middle Belt area have borne the brunt of these incessant killings, which is why CAN called for national prayers on Sunday, January 8 on behalf of the people who have lost their loved ones. The mourning itself is not the way possibly the public would have looked at it in terms of that definition of mourning. To me the mourning is a kind act to enable the public to remember those that sacrificed their lives because most of them died because they were Christians.

Many have criticized President Buhari for going to Kaduna State to commission some projects without visiting southern Kaduna for solidarity/support. Do you share a similar view?

Yes, I did, because the people need a lot of understanding and empathy from the president. The president is like a father to every part of the nation, and when things happen like this, people expect the president to be concerned about their feelings and be empathetic to their conditions. However, I think Mr. President relies more on hearsay and second-hand information from his aides with what is happening in the country today. Therefore, the president should get more involved in governance and stop feeding on information given to him by his aides. Buhari should get on ground with happenings across the country so as to know how best to react and handle some of the things happening in Nigeria, especially the herdsmen attacks.

Looking at the rate and mode of illegal migrations across the globe, especially emanating from West Africa, who is to blame? Is it migrants or government?

I think the government is to blame because the government has failed in its primary responsibilities to meet the needs of its people by providing basic amenities. If the government attends to the things that are making people want to leave Nigeria by all means, the rate of illegal migration will reduce drastically. Nigerians have no need travelling out of the country if government had played its role in harnessing the resources available in the country, both human and material, in bringing about holistic development to every part of Nigeria.

One thing we cannot rule out is that economic hardship and lack of conducive environment for small businesses to thrive are fuelling these migrations. Nigeria exited its worst recession in decades in 2017, according to NBS data, but the economic realities are still biting hard on the streets. What is your take on this?

It shows the Nigerian economy is not built on concrete fundamentals of economics. During the Goodluck Jonathan era, Nigerian economy witnessed a lot of boom but that boom appears to be only on paper as it was only the oil sector that recorded actual growth. The other thing that worked for the government was the successes recorded in the agriculture sector under Adeshina, and the free money from corruption. Under the Jonathan era, people were dipping their hands in the treasury freely and were also able to spend such money. However, with this administration, all that has stopped. People can no longer dip their hand in the treasury like they used to do in the past. I am not saying people are not stealing now, but they do not have the freedom of dipping their hands into the treasury the way they would want. People find it difficult to loot from the country now because most of the loopholes have been blocked and those who steal now are not able to spend their loot like before because they are afraid the EFCC will come after them.

However, to make the economy work properly, the government needs to open the system for investors to come in and invest. For instance, Nigeria has no need importing most of the things we are importing today because Nigeria is blessed with lots of resources. But the government needs to take proactive approach to governance by making policies that allow investors to come in and build factories here in Nigeria, like they did in Singapore. Singapore does not have any resources but they were able to bring investors from across the world to invest into their country. All Nigeria needs to do is to guarantee the investors that they will be able to repatriate their money back to their countries whenever. The other thing is that government does not have to hold on to some of the things they are holding on to. For instance, why is the government still holding unto the unity schools or why did they collect the mission schools from the missionaries in the first place? Take the unity schools for example: the government has no business still holding on to the schools. What they could have done, if they feel the schools should not be charging more than a certain amount, would have been to make an initial investment into the schools and then hand them over to private investors for proper management, but they can cap the fees to be charged by the investors in a way that will be beneficial economically to them. The government can make a 40-percent initial investment into the schools and then cap the fees so that the investors find it easy to recoup their investment. That way they will be able to maintain the fees charged at a reasonable amount to accommodate all the categories of people applying into the schools and still maintain standard.

