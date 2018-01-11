Governor Ambode Sacks 3 Commissioners, Appoints 5 New Ones

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode Sacked 3 Commissioners and appointed 5 New Ones. Mrs. Adebimpe Akinsola, Mr. Femi Odubiyi and Mr. Anifowoshe Abiola were sacked on the 11th of January 2017.

The new Commissioners and their positions are :

Mr. Hakeem Fahm (Ministry of Science and Technology)

Mr. Ladi Lawanson (Ministry of Transportation);

Mr Segun Banjo (Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget);

Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye (Ministry of Commerce and Industry)

Mr. Hakeem Sulaiman (Communities and Communications) are the newly appointed commissioners.

According to the statement, the newly appointed Commissioners will be given official approval by Lagos State House of Assembly.

As indicated by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Bello, the new arrangements and redeployments are planned to make another force and essentialness for benefit conveyance which has been the sign of the Governor Ambode organization.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

