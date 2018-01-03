Governor Amosun Promises To Improve the Welfare of Ogun Civil Servants

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, yesterday visited some of the Minisitries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), within the state secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. While addressing the civil servants in the state capital, the Governor promised to improve their welfare. During the visit, which happened to be on the first day of work in the year 2018, […]

The post Governor Amosun Promises To Improve the Welfare of Ogun Civil Servants appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

