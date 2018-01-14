Governor Ayade running a fraudulent government – APC

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) Cross River State, has accused the State Governor, Governor Ben Ayade of running a fraudulent government. In a statement made available to DAILY POST on Saturday, titled ‘Cross River State Rice Production and Packaging Farm’, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Mr Mens Ikpeme alleged that Governor Ayade acquired a large […]

Governor Ayade running a fraudulent government – APC

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

