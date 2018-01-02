Governor El-Rufai releases 10 prisoners, pardons one ex-convict

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has granted clemency to 10 prisoners in the state and approved their immediate release. The Governor also granted pardon to Captain Idris S. Mohammed, a retired soldier and ex-convict, who completed his prison term in 1985. The governor’s action is based on the recommendations of the Kaduna State Advisory Council on Prerogative […]

