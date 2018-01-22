Governor Mike Sonko Unleashes Anti-Mugging Squad to Neutralize Daylight Robbers in Nairobi CBD – Mwakilishi.com
Mwakilishi.com
Governor Mike Sonko Unleashes Anti-Mugging Squad to Neutralize Daylight Robbers in Nairobi CBD
The resurgence of daylight robbery along the streets of Nairobi's central business district has prompted Governor Mike Sonko to unveil an anti-mugging squad to neutralize the gang groups involved. The Governor said officers of the squad will …
