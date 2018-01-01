Governor Nyesom Wike emerges Silverbird Man Of The Year, 2017

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who was nominated for Silverbird’s Man of the Year 2017 awards for embarking on a massive ‘infrastructure’ development in Rivers state, earning him the title , “Mister Projects”, has emerged winner of the award which members of the public voted for. Past winners of the award which will be presented […]

The post Governor Nyesom Wike emerges Silverbird Man Of The Year, 2017 appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

