Governor Udom Swears in new SSG, preaches love and unity

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has again reiterated that the unity of Akwa Ibom state is non-negotiable.

The governor who made the remarks shortly after swearing in the new Secretary to State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem at the Banquet Hall of the Government House Uyo said he was poised to bring together the whole state irrespective of tribes as part of his government’s political inclusiveness agenda.

According to Emmanuel “Akwa Ibom is all one, joined by a common destiny and aspirations and our unity in non-negotiable, our common ethos and fidelity to the Akwa Ibom project remains sacrosanct.”

The governor who said the greatest asset God has given to Akwa Ibom is her people, maintained that it is the people that will make the different once they all come together.

He assured that he will do everything possible to ensure that every part of the state has a sense of belonging, saying “I enjoin you to celebrate this mutually inclusive tendencies and put those naysayers, to shame that we will never be derailed from the path of unity and collectively sworn to uphold.”

He charged Dr. Ekuwem on the huge expectations of the government from the people who came to witness the event, reminding him that he must work to justify the reason for his appointment which was mainly to add value to the government industrialization process.

Extolling Ekuwem’s qualities, Emmanuel said the state was happy with both his achievement in the outside world and his conduct, stating “We are happy that your name has gone across everywhere and it was your integrity that worked for you when you contested for and won as the President of Nigeria Internet Group.

Emmanuel who further challenged the new appointee to bring his leadership quality to bear so that the state can unite and bring everybody together, added, “from this moment nothing should divide the state as development has also been spread across the three senatorial districts.

He warned that no man should put asunder this one family which is Akwa Ibom family, explaining that nobody ever predicted where he or she was to be born, and sued for unity and love among all in the state.

He thanked the immediate past Secretary to Government, Sir Etekamba Umoren for a cordial working relationship with him from the time Umoren was the permanent secretary of the office of the governor till his appointment as then Secretary to Government.

He said for almost three years Umoren was a great ally who added value to his administration’s developmental strides in the state.

Until his appointment the newly sworn in Secretary to Government who holds a Phd in Electrical and Electronics specializing in Computer Based Instrumentation and Control Engineering was the Founder and CEO of Teledom Group. He speaks English, French and Italian and he is married with children.

