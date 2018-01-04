Amaechi, Obaseki, others celebrate Peterside – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Amaechi, Obaseki, others celebrate Peterside
The Nation Newspaper
The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, who was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 election in Rivers State, was born on December 31 …
Hosanna 2017: Celebrating Jesus in style
Rivers People Have Rejected Amaechi – Wike
Governor Wike calls for the establishment of scheme for ex-servicemen
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!