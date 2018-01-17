Governor Wike Sets Up N50M For Baby Whose Parents Were Killed By Don Wanny’s Gang (Photos)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has set up a trust fund of fifty Million Naira (N50 million) for Miss Purity Anthony whose parents were killed in the Omoku Massacre on January 1st, 2018. Purity Anthony who is less than one year also sustained gunshot injuries on her left thigh during the incident. Governor Wike stated […]

The post Governor Wike Sets Up N50M For Baby Whose Parents Were Killed By Don Wanny’s Gang (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

