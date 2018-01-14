‘Governors asking Buhari to re-contest are insensitive’

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank has said the seven governors who visited President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to seek reelection for a second term at a time when the nation was supposed to be mourning the mass killing of Nigerians across the country were insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

Frank said in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja that the action of the governors who were supposed to be visiting Benue and Taraba states on a condolence visit was condemnable, adding that a period of mourning was not the appropriate time to play politics.

Seven APC governors, including Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe and Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa states on Friday visited the President asking him to contest a second term in office.

Comrade Frank said instead of the governors to pay a condolences visit on their colleague in Benue and tell the President to institute a programme that will take care of the families of the victims, “they chose to visit the Aso Rock Villa and made such demand for their selfish reasons.”

He said that some of the governors visited the President because their political future depend solely on his continuity.

While urging politicians to play politics with human face, Frank said that “instead of these governors to advise Mr. President on how to put an end to wanton killings going on across the country, fuel queues, economic hardship and the rest, they chose to be selfish.”

“Is Benue governor not an APC members? Is Benue state where 72 people were killed not part of Nigeria? Our politicians should learn to the plights of citizens when needed and not only when their votes are needed.”

The APC chieftain warned President Muhammadu Buhari to be carefull of such people he described as ‘parasitic politicians’ by ensuring that he listen to himself on whether to seek re-election or not ahead of 2019 general elections.

“The President should recalled that the impunity and arrogance being display by APC leaders like El-Rufai and others by telling Nigerians that they have no apology, angered Nigerians against the last administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

“While Jonathan has since lost power, many of those making such statements have also abandoned him. Mr. President should therefore bear in mind that these governors are not persuading him to run not because they love him but for their selfish interest, ” Frank stated.

The post ‘Governors asking Buhari to re-contest are insensitive’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

