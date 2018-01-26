Governors welcome Munya, Yattani appointment to the Cabinet – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Governors welcome Munya, Yattani appointment to the Cabinet
Daily Nation
Former Meru Governor Peter Munya has been appointed CS for East African Community and Northern Corridor Development. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Mr Munya was appointed CS in charge of East African Community and Northern Corridor …
Karoney among new faces in line-up
Governors applaud pioneer county bosses on Cabinet nominations
