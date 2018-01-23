Govt inaugurates committee to host African tourism ministers – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Govt inaugurates committee to host African tourism ministers
P.M. News
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and members of the Planning Committee for the 61st meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation/Commission for Africa at the inauguration of the committee in Abuja on Tuesday. The …
Bwari crisis: Committee submits report on damages, victims
Minister inaugurates UNWTO/CAF planning c'ttee
FG inaugurates committee for 61st UNWTO meeting
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!