Govt ups economic growth projections – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
Govt ups economic growth projections
The Herald
Finance and Economic Planning Minister Patrick Chinamasa is optimistic Zimbabwe will meet its 4,5 percent economic growth projections for 2018, with a possibility of breaching the 6 percent mark. The bullish economic outlook, Minister Chinamasa said …
World Bank To Send Assessment Team To Zimbabwe
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!