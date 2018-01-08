 Grace Mugabe probed over land acquisition, doctorate degree – Gulf Times | Nigeria Today
Grace Mugabe probed over land acquisition, doctorate degree – Gulf Times

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Africa


Grace Mugabe probed over land acquisition, doctorate degree
Deposed Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe is being investigated by the country's anti-graft agency over land she controversially acquired while in power, as well as a doctorate degree the university says she didn't deserve, authorities said on Monday
