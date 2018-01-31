Grammy awards 2018: Full list of winners

Bruno Mars emerged as the biggest winner of 60th annual Grammy Awards staged on Sunday, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bruno Mars won six awards ;Best song of the year, Album & record of the year, Best R&B performance,Best R&B song,Best R&B album Other big wins of the night were Kendrick Lamar, […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

