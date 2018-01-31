 Grammy awards 2018: Full list of winners | Nigeria Today
Grammy awards 2018: Full list of winners

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Bruno Mars emerged as the biggest winner of 60th annual Grammy Awards staged on Sunday, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bruno Mars won six awards ;Best song of the year, Album & record of the year, Best R&B performance,Best R&B song,Best R&B album Other big wins of the night were Kendrick Lamar, […]

