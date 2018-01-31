Grammy awards 2018: Full list of winners
Bruno Mars emerged as the biggest winner of 60th annual Grammy Awards staged on Sunday, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bruno Mars won six awards ;Best song of the year, Album & record of the year, Best R&B performance,Best R&B song,Best R&B album Other big wins of the night were Kendrick Lamar, […]
