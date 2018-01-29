 Grammy Awards 2018: Here Are Full List Of Winners | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Grammy Awards 2018: Here Are Full List Of Winners

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Grammy Awards 2018: Here Are Full List Of Winners The 60th annual Grammy Awards held last night and while JAY-Z entered the night as the top nominee, it was Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar who left as the night’s biggest winners.   Check out all the winners below. Record of the Year: “24K Magic” — Bruno […]

The post Grammy Awards 2018: Here Are Full List Of Winners appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.