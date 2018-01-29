 Graphic Pictures of Vigilante Members Killed By Unknown Gunmen in Kwara State | Nigeria Today
Graphic Pictures of Vigilante Members Killed By Unknown Gunmen in Kwara State

Posted on Jan 29, 2018

Unknown Gunmen attacked  Kaiama local government area in Kwara State and killed the Vigilante Members on duty.

The community said they are not sure of what the unknown gunmen were looking for. The area was not robbed, more reason they wonder why they killed the vigilantes.

Confirming the news, the police PRO said investigation is going on while they attend to the bodies on the floor.

