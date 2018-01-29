Graphic Pictures of Villagers Allegedly Killed By Shitile Militants In Benue State.

A man identified as Verga Shimbayev Angena Shor – was gruesomely murdered alongside one other by Shitile militants after invading Zaki Biam, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state. Reports from the area said the gunmen, who came from Shitile area of Katsina-Ala, stormed Zaki Biam and shot some villagers dead.

National Helm gathered that the situation has caused serious tension in the area.

It was not clear at press time the reason for the attack.

Photos below:

