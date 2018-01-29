 Graphic Pictures of Villagers Allegedly Killed By Shitile Militants In Benue State. | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Graphic Pictures of Villagers Allegedly Killed By Shitile Militants In Benue State.

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Graphic Pictures of Villagers Allegedly Killed By Shitile Militants In Benue State.

A man identified as Verga Shimbayev Angena Shor – was gruesomely murdered alongside one other by Shitile militants after invading Zaki Biam, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state. Reports from the area said the gunmen, who came from Shitile area of Katsina-Ala, stormed Zaki Biam and shot some villagers dead.

National Helm gathered that the situation has caused serious tension in the area.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

It was not clear at press time the reason for the attack.

Photos below: 

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.