Greece orders Macedonian wiretap suspects’ extradition

Greece on Friday ordered the extradition of two Macedonian nationals wanted by Interpol over their alleged involvement in a wiretap scandal that brought down Macedonia’s government in 2015, the court officials said. Political turmoil was triggered in 2015 when opposition parties accused then Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski and his counter-intelligence chief of orchestrating the wiretapping […]

The post Greece orders Macedonian wiretap suspects’ extradition appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

