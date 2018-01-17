 Gregory University 2017/2018 JUPEB Admission Form On Sale. | Nigeria Today
Gregory University 2017/2018 JUPEB Admission Form On Sale.

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Gregory University Uturu wishes to inform the general public that applications is invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the Joint University Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) Programme for the 2017/2018 session. See full details below. GUU (JUPEB) APPLICATION NOTICE AND PROCEDURE APPLICATION are hereby invited  from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the Joint …

