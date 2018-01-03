 Group laments killings of Nigerians in different parts | Nigeria Today
Group laments killings of Nigerians in different parts

Posted on Jan 3, 2018

Unified Nigerian Youth Forum, UNYF, has described as unacceptable the loss of over 70 lives in less than 72 hours in the name of suspected Fulani herdsmen attacks in some parts of the country. The forum through its President, Abdulsalam Muhammad Kazeem in a statement said,, “It is sad, tragic and catastrophic that in less […]

