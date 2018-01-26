Group says Aiteo boss not part of Obasanjo’s coalition

Africa CSO Roundtable Forum has dismissed a report by an online medium that Benny Peters, the MD/CEO of the Aiteo Group, is one of the financiers of The Third Force – a political movement championed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo aimed at replacing the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the dominant political parties in Nigeria.

The group said the report was false as Mr Peters has not met with or agreed with or given funds to with any person or group of persons for the establishment and maintenance of any political movement in Nigeria or anywhere else in the world and does not have the intention to do so.

“We say this with all sense of confidence because we confronted Mr. Benny Peters about the allegations today and he debunked the report in its entirety,” Africa CSO Roundtable Forum said in a statement.

The group noted tha Mr. Peters is currently committed to many pursuits across Africa.

It said: “These include the expansion of his business empire and the scope of business of the Aiteo Group across several African countries. They also include many acts of philanthropy, medicine and medical research dedicated to seeking cures for several ailments which plague Africa, and investment in sports and sports development of Africa’s teeming youth population as a panacea for development. Mr. Peters has no interest whatsoever in putting his money in political ventures but remains dedicated to raising a new generation of African entrepreneurs and young leaders across the African continent. Although many politicians continue to visit Mr. Peters due to his growing influence, he has made it categorically clear that he has no interest whatsoever in supporting any political venture either in Nigeria or in any other country on the continent.

“We are not surprised by the lack of professionalism displayed by Sahara Reporters. It has gained a reputation as an unprofessional news platform which promotes the dissemination of fake news aimed at besmirching the public images of many people.

“An example is its campaign of calumny against the person of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki. It is instructive to note that Dr Saraki has obtained a judgment from a court against Sahara Reporters for defamation of character and for which damages in the sum of N4bn were awarded in favour of Dr Saraki.

“Apparently, Mr Peters is one of its targets which explains the series of false reports published against him on the platform. Otherwise, the professional action would have been for Sahara Reporters to reach out to Mr Peters through any of a number of known channels to confirm the veracity of this “exclusive”.

“We urge the general public in Nigeria and abroad to completely disregard this unprofessional piece of work for what it is – FAKE NEWS.”

