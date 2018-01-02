Group stages 3 million-man march for Ambode’s re-election

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—A group of Lagos residents, operating under the aegis of “Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko” Vanguard have staged a three million man match in the three senatorial districts of the state in support of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration.

The group also at the weekend, held special prayers, with scores of Muslims in the state for the success of the present administration, saying it is their desire for the governor to be re-elected for second term in office in 2019 governorship race.

The coordinator of the group, Mr. Seyi Bamigbade said the prayers led by the President of Council of Imams and Alfa, Imam. Khidir Olojeola used the opportunity to pray and seek the support of the Muslim community for the second year in office of Ambode.

Bamigbade explained that the three million man march for good governance and support for Ambode to continue in office was organized by different groups under the aegis of Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko Vanguards.

He said Governor Ambode needs the payer of residents, saying the march took place at the three senatorial districts with one million in each senatorial district of Lagos State to show support and appreciation to the governor for not disappointing the All Progressive Congress and the entire residents as a whole.

Also speaking at the prayer session, member representing Epe Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Segun Olulade urged the group to ensure sustenance of the transformation agenda of Lagos State.

He pointed out that the state had been blessed with good leaders who have passion for making life easy for the residents, adding that “all we need is to support them with prayers.”

Commenting on the prayer session, President of the Council of Imams and Alfa, Khidir Olojeola said the first term of Governor Ambode was characterised by series of laudable projects including improved road infrastructure, schools’ upgrade, improving the healthcare sector, and massive investment in the security apparatus in the state.

