Group tasks PDP on Atiku’s presidential ticket

Atiku Global Support Group (AGSG) has appealed to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to concede the 2019 presidential ticket to the former Vice President.

The national pro-Atiku group, said on Sunday that the business mogul was the only hope for despaired Nigerians.

Atiku Abubakar would ensure unity, safety and provide job opportunities, if he becomes the next president of Nigeria.

Mr. Gambo Jagindi, the National Coordinator of AGSG, said that there was no need to take the Waziri of Adamawa through any trouble in getting the ticket because for now he was the most eminently qualified for the position.

He explained that Atiku Abubakar, a foundation member of PDP, should be encouraged to continue to contribute to the well-being of Nigerians, who have been traumatised in the last few years.

Jangidi particularly appealed to Governors Nysome Wike of Rivers and Mr. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti to mobilise forces for the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Abubakar would ensure that the country rise again and the hope of all Nigerians become a reality as well as make Nigeria a renaissance country.

“It is Atiku’s hope that all Nigerians will live in a safe and secure country.

“It is his hope that all Nigerians will live in an economy that provides them the quality of life they deserve and our youth have the opportunity to receive an education that sets the standard for all of Africa and the world.

“These are the good things that Atitu Abubakar will bring to Nigeria.

“Atiku is rich and will not take government’s money. He will tackle corruption with more visibility as they did when he was Vice President,’’ the Coordinator said.

Jangidi reminded Nigerians and leadership of PDP that Atiku as Vice President to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo fought corruption to a standstill.

“The then government established institutions to fight corruption. They are EFCC and ICPC. They sacked serving ministers, and fought governors.

“The government promoted transparency in governance,’’ he said.

He noted that since PDP has zoned the party’s presidential ticket to the north, it was only fair to give the ticket to Atiku, who has the charisma and qualification, especially as a detribalised politician.

The group spread over all 36 states and FCT, appealed to all its branches to mobilised and sensitise youths to fight the battle to enthrone Atiku as PDP’s presidential candidate.

“This is the first hurdle that we have to cross. The second is the national election coming up in 2019.

“With Atiku as candidate, the election proper PDP will return to power,’’ he said.

