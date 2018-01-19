GTBank raises USSD transaction limit to N500, 000

GTBank, one of Nigeria’s most innovative commercial banks has again raised the bar on USSD by setting transaction limits at N500, 000, said a source close to the matter. The new limit means that customers are able increase their transactions up to N500, 000 from N200, 000 it used to be. The bank is the…

The post GTBank raises USSD transaction limit to N500, 000 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

