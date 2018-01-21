Guardiola Wants 30 More Points

Pep Guardiola has set a target for his squad as the season winds down, as he wants thirty points from their next 14 matches.

Manchester City recovered from their first ever domestic loss, losing 4-3 to Liverpool last week, by beating Newcastle 3-1 to restore a 12-point lead.

Guardiola is now asking for 10 more wins from his squad as he looks to secure the PL title this season.

“Always after the defeat against Liverpool, you have a little bit of doubt how you would react – what would happen if you went two games in a row not winning,” he told a news conference. “That’s why it was so important.

“We need mathematically 10 victories to be champions. We are going to try to win game by game.”

The post Guardiola Wants 30 More Points appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

