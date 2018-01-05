Guests choreograph Big Shaq’s ‘Man’s Not Hot’ at Nigerian wedding reception (watch) – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
Guests choreograph Big Shaq's 'Man's Not Hot' at Nigerian wedding reception (watch)
Gistmaster (blog)
One of our favorite highlights from Dorcas Ekanem and Rotimi Ogunleye's wedding reception, last weekend was the wedding guests' dance off and choreography to Big Shaq's Man's Not Hot track! “Man's Not Hot” is a song by British comedian Michael Dapaah …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!