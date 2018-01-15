 Gukurahundi planned in 1979: Dabengwa – NewsDay | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Africa


ZAPU leader, Dumiso Dabengwa on Friday sensationally claimed that Gukurahundi was planned in 1979 during the Lancaster House talks, adding he still has more to reveal about the 1980s mass killings that left over 20 000 civilians in the Matabeleland and
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

