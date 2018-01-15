Gukurahundi planned in 1979: Dabengwa – NewsDay
Gukurahundi planned in 1979: Dabengwa
NewsDay
ZAPU leader, Dumiso Dabengwa on Friday sensationally claimed that Gukurahundi was planned in 1979 during the Lancaster House talks, adding he still has more to reveal about the 1980s mass killings that left over 20 000 civilians in the Matabeleland and …
Dabengwa: Nkomo's Zapu, Zipra Were Listed As Worst Enemies of Mugabe Rule
'Nkomo refused presidential offer'
Former minister sees UK's hand in 1980s Zim massacre
