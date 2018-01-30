 Gunmen attack Nasarawa village, kill seven | Nigeria Today
Gunmen attack Nasarawa village, kill seven

Posted on Jan 30, 2018

The Nasarawa State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the killing of seven persons in a night on Kadarko, a village in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. According to Mr Kennedy Idirisu, its Public Relations Officer, the victims were killed by gunmen that invaded the village on Monday. He described the incident as “saddening”, […]

