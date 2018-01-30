Gunmen attack Nasarawa village, kill seven
The Nasarawa State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the killing of seven persons in a night on Kadarko, a village in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. According to Mr Kennedy Idirisu, its Public Relations Officer, the victims were killed by gunmen that invaded the village on Monday. He described the incident as “saddening”, […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!