Gunmen attack Ughelli secretariat, set building ablaze

Multiple sources report from Ughelli North area of Delta State said that some armed men stormed the Ughelli Local Government Secretariat around 8: 30 am this morning and started shooting sporadically into the air.

The report added that the hoodlums set ablaze the Secretariat Buildings, where elections materials for today’s Delta state Local Government elections were kept overnight for distribution to elections officials this morning.

The whereabouts of the state election officials and some journalists monitoring the exercise are unknown as at press time. An eyewitness said some people who were on the premises, during the incident ran into a bush nearby.

A resident told GbaramatuVoice; “We were getting ready for today’s election when we started hearing gunshots. everybody started running helter-skelter all over the place.

“We saw some people running into the bush, while the armed men were shooting in the air. Before you know it, they have put fire there.”

