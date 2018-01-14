Gunmen kidnap former Bayelsa Commissioner

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Former Commissioner for Transport in Bayelsa State, Mrs Marie Ebikake has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen. According to reports, the ex-commissioner was abducted in the early hours of Sunday morning at her residence in Igbogene area of the state. It was gathered that some days ago, hoodlums invaded her residence in Brass, but did not take anything.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

