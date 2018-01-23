 Gunmen kill 6, abduct lawmaker’s 2 sons in Zamfara – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen kill 6, abduct lawmaker’s 2 sons in Zamfara – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Gunmen kill 6, abduct lawmaker's 2 sons in Zamfara
Daily Trust
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed six villagers in Gorar Namaye and abducted two sons of a federal lawmaker from Zamfara State, Daily Trust has learnt. Residents said that dozens of gunmen arrived at the village on motorbikes around 2am
40 gunmen abduct Zamfara Rep's kidsThe Nation Newspaper
Three villagers killed as gunmen abduct lawmaker's childrenThe Eagle Online

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.