 Gunmen kill Chief of Numana, pregnant wife in Kaduna State – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen kill Chief of Numana, pregnant wife in Kaduna State – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Gunmen kill Chief of Numana, pregnant wife in Kaduna State
The Nation Newspaper
A traditional ruler in the southern part of Kaduna State, the Etum Numana, Mr. Gambo Makama and his pregnant wife have been killed in Arak, his home town, in Sanga local government area of the Kaduna in the early hours of January 1. Makama, a second
Gunmen kill Southern Kaduna chief, wife on New Year dayDaily Trust
Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler, Pregnant Wife in KadunaTHISDAY Newspapers
Traditional ruler, pregnant wife shot dead in KadunaTheCable
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.