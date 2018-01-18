Gunmen kill mother, daughter anti-polio team in Pakistan

Gunmen shot and killed a mother and her daughter who were part of an anti-polio campaign in Pakistan, the latest attack against health workers trying to eradicate the crippling disease. Police official Muslim Ali told dpa that the killings occurred on the outskirts of the south-western city of Quetta on Thursday. Ali said the mother-daughter team was taking part in a week-long campaign to vaccinate children under the age of five.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

