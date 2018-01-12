Habu Muazu Donates To Party In Gombe To Boost Buhari Re-Election.

An unusual donation of Over N11 Million and campaign materials has been handed to 114 wards and 11 local government councils in Gombe state by a front line politician, Alhaji Habu Muazu, Yeriman Kashere to boost the 2019 reelection campaign of President Mohammadu Buhari. The money was presented to leaders of the All Progressive Congress […]

The post Habu Muazu Donates To Party In Gombe To Boost Buhari Re-Election. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

