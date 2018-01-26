Hairstylist Rap3d And Murdered In Her Salon With Legs And Hands Tied (Photos)

An hairstylist identified as Fatou Loum was found dead in her salon at Kololi, Gambia, on January 24. A Facebook user, Yerro N Jallow, stated that Fatou was allegedly raped to death with her legs and hands tied. Spokesperson for the Gambia Police, who confirmed the incident said no arrest has been made yet.

