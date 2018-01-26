 Hairstylist Rap3d And Murdered In Her Salon With Legs And Hands Tied (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hairstylist Rap3d And Murdered In Her Salon With Legs And Hands Tied (Photos)

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

An hairstylist identified as Fatou Loum was found dead in her salon at Kololi, Gambia, on January 24. A Facebook user, Yerro N Jallow, stated that Fatou was allegedly raped to death with her legs and hands tied. Spokesperson for the Gambia Police, who confirmed the incident said no arrest has been made yet.

The post Hairstylist Rap3d And Murdered In Her Salon With Legs And Hands Tied (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.